Kupp (ankle) will be a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
On his last touch of this past Sunday's loss to the 49ers, Kupp's right ankle bent awkwardly as he was tackled to the ground. He eventually was diagnosed with a sprained ankle, with coach Sean McVay telling Rodrigue on Monday that the wide receiver avoided structural damage but has some swelling in the affected region. Despite not practicing Wednesday, Kupp is expected to be able to play Sunday at Tampa Bay, so he's a decent bet to get back on the field Thursday and/or Friday.