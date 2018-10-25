Kupp (knee) worked out on a side field at Thursday's practice, Vincent Bonsignore of The Athletic reports.

The Rams made the decision to rule out Kupp last Wednesday before Sunday's Week 7 matchup with the 49ers, so the fact coach Sean McVay hasn't done the same this week implies the wide receiver has progressed in his recovery from an MCL sprain. During Thursday's workout, Kupp was wearing a sleeve on his left leg, which may be his reality even when he's cleared to return. With a recovery timeline of 2-to-4 weeks, it wouldn't shock if Kupp was downgraded Friday with an eye on a return Week 9 at New Orleans or Week 10 against the Seahawks.

