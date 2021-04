Bojorquez signed with the Rams on Tuesday, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.

Bojorquez played 40 games for the Bills over the last three seasons, averaging 45 yards per punt and landing 45 percent of those boots inside the 20-yard line. Johnny Hekker -- the Rams' incumbent punter -- is signed through the 2023 season, and it's highly unlikely that he's dethroned.