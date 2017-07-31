Rams' Cory Harkey: Rids self of NFI label
Harkey (triceps) was removed from the non-football injury list Saturday, Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register reports.
Although he ended last season on IR due to a triceps injury, Harkey didn't actually log one snap in 2016. Now healthy, expect him to contend with Temarrick Hemingway for the third spot on the tight end depth chart in training camp.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Rating Luck, McCaffrey?
Reacting to the latest news including concerning Andrew Luck quotes and glowing Christian McCaffrey...
-
Running through Seahawks options
There's a competition in Seattle for the starting running back job, a job that the Seahawks...
-
Brown, Palmer key for Cards
Carson Palmer and John Brown had down years in 2016, but both look ready to bounce back in...
-
Gurley and who else for the Rams?
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Hyde's status looms over 49ers
There was a lot of buzz about Carlos Hyde and his fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense this offseason....
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....