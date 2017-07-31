Harkey (triceps) was removed from the non-football injury list Saturday, Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register reports.

Although he ended last season on IR due to a triceps injury, Harkey didn't actually log one snap in 2016. Now healthy, expect him to contend with Temarrick Hemingway for the third spot on the tight end depth chart in training camp.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories