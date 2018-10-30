Rams' Cory Littleton: Another sack Sunday
Littleton recorded eight tackles (seven solo) and a sack across 52 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Packers.
Littleton now has 18 tackles and three sacks over the past two games, as the linebacker continues to prove he has a nose for the ball. If he continues to lead the team in tackles, look for him to become a regular IDP candidate in the fantasy realm.
More News
-
Rams' Cory Littleton: Tallies two sacks Sunday•
-
Rams' Cory Littleton: Continues to pile up tackles•
-
Rams' Cory Littleton: Records 10 tackles against Bolts•
-
Rams' Cory Littleton: Comes back to earth in Week 2•
-
Rams' Cory Littleton: Leaves mark on Week 1 win over Raiders•
-
Rams' Cory Littleton: Shows promise late in 2017•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trust the Browns? Drop Hyde?
The Browns were a disappointment in Week 8. So were the Jaguars running backs. Can you trust...
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8