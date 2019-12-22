Play

Littleton recorded seven tackles (six solo) and a pass breakup in Saturday's 34-31 loss to the 49ers.

Littleton's ninth pass breakup of the season made up for his lowest tackle output in the last five games. However, it was his first defended pass since Week 7.

