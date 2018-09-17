Rams' Cory Littleton: Comes back to earth in Week 2
Littleton recorded just three solo tackles during Sunday's 34-0 win over Arizona.
This was a disappointing follow-up to Littleton's 13-tackle showing in Week 1. However, it probably should be chalked up to Arizona laying an egg offensively more than anything. With Mark Barron (ankle) sidelined, Littleton called the plays for the Los Angeles defense again Sunday, and he sets up to have a rebound showing in Week 3 against the Chargers -- especially if Barron is unable to suit up or is limited.
