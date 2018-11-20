Littleton recorded eight tackles (seven solo) in the Rams' 54-51 win against the Chiefs on Monday.

Littleton was able to suit up for 100 percent of the defensive snaps and 26 percent of the special teams' snaps Monday. He continues to swarm to the ball with an 8.3 tackle per game average this season. The Washington product should continue to be a strong IDP candidate following the Rams' upcoming bye week.

