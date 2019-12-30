Play

Littleton suffered a chest injury during Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Littleton rarely misses a snap, and he's having a career year with 134 tackles, 3.5 sacks and nine pass breakups over 16 games, including this contest. The 26-year-old is considered doubtful to return, so his season appears to be over. Littleton will be an unrestricted free agent in March if the Rams don't re-sign him beforehand.

