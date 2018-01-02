Rams' Cory Littleton: Finishes regular season strong
Littleton played 53 of 64 defensive snaps and recorded eight tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 34-13 loss to San Francisco.
After a strong Week 16 performance, Littleton started again against the 49ers with Mark Barron inactive and nursing an injured Achilles. It's unclear if Barron will be ready to return for Saturday's playoff game against Atlanta, but Littleton has proven competent at filling in when needed. It's definitely worth noting that without a switch to the outside, Littleton's long-term outlook is bleak with fellow inside linebackers Barron and Alec Ogletree both under contract for the 2018 campaign.
