The Rams extended a second-round tender to Littleton on Tuesday, Myles Simmons of the team's official site reports.

Littleton took advantage of an early-season injury to Mark Barron and remained a mainstay at inside linebacker throughout the 2018 campaign, finishing with the highest share of defensive snaps (95.4 percent) among all Rams defenders. The preceding allowed Littleton to lead the team in tackles (125) while also contributing four sacks and three interceptions (one pick-six). His representation can negotiate with other teams, but if he receives a contract elsewhere the Rams will have a chance to match the offer, or receive a second-round pick as compensation.