Rams' Cory Littleton: Gets tender from Rams
The Rams extended a second-round tender to Littleton on Tuesday, Myles Simmons of the team's official site reports.
Littleton took advantage of an early-season injury to Mark Barron and remained a mainstay at inside linebacker throughout the 2018 campaign, finishing with the highest share of defensive snaps (95.4 percent) among all Rams defenders. The preceding allowed Littleton to lead the team in tackles (125) while also contributing four sacks and three interceptions (one pick-six). His representation can negotiate with other teams, but if he receives a contract elsewhere the Rams will have a chance to match the offer, or receive a second-round pick as compensation.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Day 1 free agency: Fantasy impact
Jamey Eisenberg goes over the Fantasy Football implications from the first day of free agency,...
-
Trade Fallout: Brown to OAK
Antonio Brown finally found a new team. Can he still be a difference maker for Fantasy in...
-
AFC Combine notes
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the AFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
NFL Combine notes for every NFC team
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the NFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Best landing spot for Nick Foles
Nick Foles might not be a big-name Fantasy quarterback, but if he winds up with the team he's...