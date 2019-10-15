Littleton registered 14 tackles (nine solo) during Sunday's 20-7 loss to San Francisco.

After a 125-tackle showing last year, Littleton has followed it up with more elite numbers to start 2019. He's developed into one of the most reliable IDP assets in the league and is on pace to cruise to a new career high in tackles. His fantasy value is also probably on the rise with the Los Angeles offense struggling to stay on the field over the past three weeks.

