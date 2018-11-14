Littleton recorded nine tackles (six solo) and one pass defensed across 67 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Seahawks.

Littleton continues to be a driving force on the Rams' defense, as his season-tackle count climbs to 84 -- third most in the league. The second-year man was once again on the field for 100 percent of the Rams' defensive snaps Sunday, a recurring trend this season that warrants him an ideal IDP candidate.

