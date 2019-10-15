Littleton collected 14 tackles (nine solo) and recovered a fumble in Sunday's loss to the 49ers.

Littleton also finished the loss with a pass deflection. The result notwithstanding, Littleton continues to pile up tackles and is now up to 55 tackles through six weeks, putting him amongst the league leaders in that department.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories