Littleton recorded 13 tackles (11 solo), an interception and played all 74 defensive snaps during Monday's 33-13 win over Oakland.

After wrapping up the 2017 season with 25 tackles over a four-game span, Littleton picked up where he left off to begin the 2018 campaign. He's locked into a starting role and could prove to be a reliable asset in IDP settings, especially if he continues to be a three-down linebacker. It's important to note that the Rams were without Mark Barron (ankle) this week, so Littleton's fantasy value could take a slight hit once the Alabama alum is healthy and back in the fold.

