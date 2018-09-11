Rams' Cory Littleton: Leaves mark on Week 1 win over Raiders
Littleton recorded 13 tackles (11 solo), an interception and played all 74 defensive snaps during Monday's 33-13 win over Oakland.
After wrapping up the 2017 season with 25 tackles over a four-game span, Littleton picked up where he left off to begin the 2018 campaign. He's locked into a starting role and could prove to be a reliable asset in IDP settings, especially if he continues to be a three-down linebacker. It's important to note that the Rams were without Mark Barron (ankle) this week, so Littleton's fantasy value could take a slight hit once the Alabama alum is healthy and back in the fold.
