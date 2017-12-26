Littleton recorded seven tackles (three solo), a sack and an interception during Sunday's 27-23 win over Tennessee.

Littleton was pressed into starting duty with Mark Barron nursing an Achilles injury, and the 24-year-old linebacker stepped up in a big way. Littleton's fantasy value is completely dependent on his playing time, but he's been solid when given an opportunity the past three weeks, so he might have earned a few more defensive snaps moving forward.