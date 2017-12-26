Rams' Cory Littleton: Leaves mark on win over Titans
Littleton recorded seven tackles (three solo), a sack and an interception during Sunday's 27-23 win over Tennessee.
Littleton was pressed into starting duty with Mark Barron nursing an Achilles injury, and the 24-year-old linebacker stepped up in a big way. Littleton's fantasy value is completely dependent on his playing time, but he's been solid when given an opportunity the past three weeks, so he might have earned a few more defensive snaps moving forward.
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Week 17 Early Waiver Targets
Playing Fantasy Football in Week 17 isn't for the faint of heart. Luckily, Dave Richard has...
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...