Rams' Cory Littleton: Nine tackles in loss
Littleton recorded nine tackles (seven solo) across 71 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Saints.
Littleton tied for the team lead in tackles Sunday, playing in 100 percent of the defensive snaps -- the only Rams' linebacker to do so. He now has at least eight tackles in seven games this season and a season-total of 75.
