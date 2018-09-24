Rams' Cory Littleton: Records 10 tackles against Bolts
Littleton played all 52 defensive snaps and registered 10 tackles (five solo) and a pass defense during Sunday's 35-23 win over the Chargers. He also blocked a punt on special teams that was recovered by safety Blake Countess for a touchdown.
The blocked punt put the Rams up 21-6 and in the driver's seat midway through the second quarter, and it was another example of Littleton's step forward this season. He's now up to 26 tackles (19 solo) with an interception and two pass defenses through three contests, and with Mark Barron (ankle) sidelined, the 24-year-old linebacker projects to remain a solid fantasy asset in the majority of matchups.
