Rams' Cory Littleton: Sensational start to Week 1
Littleton racked up 14 tackles (8 solo), two passes defended, one interception and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Panthers.
The 25-year-old was all over the field and looked solid in his 2019 debut, making an impact against a Christian McCaffrey-led offense. Littleton displayed great anticipation late in the fourth quarter, when he read Cam Newton's eyes and intercepted a pass intended for Greg Olsen that was returned for 26 yards. Littleton and the Rams defense will face a stiff test next week when they take on the Saints at home in a rematch of last season's NFC Championship game.
