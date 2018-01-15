Rams' Cory Littleton: Shows promise late in 2017
Littleton started the final four regular-season games and recorded 25 tackles, (13 solo) a sack and an interception.
The inside linebacker saw just one defensive snap during the Rams' playoff loss to Atlanta, as Mark Barron returned to the starting lineup. However, Littleton's strong play over the final weeks of the regular season could earn him more snaps, and potentially a starting gig in 2018. His projected role entering the season will obviously have a significant impact on Littleon's fantasy value. It's a situation to monitor over the summer.
