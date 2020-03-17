Play

Littleton (chest) is signing a three-year, $36 million contract with the Raiders, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It's good money for an off-ball linebacker but nowhere close to what C.J. Mosley got from the Jets last offseason. Littleton was a 16-game starter for the Rams the past two seasons, piling up 259 tackles, 22 pass defenses, 7.5 sacks and five interceptions in that stretch. With Nick Kwiatkoski also on board, the Raiders appear to have successfully addressed their longstanding deficiency at the linebacker position. Littleton should maintain a three-down role and high-end IDP value.

More News
Our Latest Stories