Rams' Cory Littleton: Sixth double-digit tackling effort
Littleton recorded 12 tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 44-21 loss to the Rams.
Littleton continues to be a tackling machine, as he registered his sixth double-digit tackling performance of the season. The fourth-year linebacker out of Washington leads the team by a wide margin with 124 tackles, and he needs just two more to set a new career high.
