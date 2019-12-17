Play

Littleton recorded 12 tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 44-21 loss to the Rams.

Littleton continues to be a tackling machine, as he registered his sixth double-digit tackling performance of the season. The fourth-year linebacker out of Washington leads the team by a wide margin with 124 tackles, and he needs just two more to set a new career high.

