Rams' Cory Littleton: Tackle machine against Saints
Littleton recorded 12 tackles (11 solo) during Sunday's 26-23 overtime win against the Saints.
The second-year linebacker emerged as a reliable fantasy contributor this season with 125 tackles (90 solo), four sacks and three interceptions. He also started all 16 games and earned his first invitation to the Pro Bowl. Littleton could have difficulty repeating his 2018 statistics next year, but he definitely silenced any preseason concerns surrounding his ability to play and succeed on Sundays. Just note that he's set to become a free agent after the Super Bowl, so his fantasy value will be up in the air until he signs a new contract.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Super Bowl Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
Championship Round rankings, DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...