Littleton recorded 12 tackles (11 solo) during Sunday's 26-23 overtime win against the Saints.

The second-year linebacker emerged as a reliable fantasy contributor this season with 125 tackles (90 solo), four sacks and three interceptions. He also started all 16 games and earned his first invitation to the Pro Bowl. Littleton could have difficulty repeating his 2018 statistics next year, but he definitely silenced any preseason concerns surrounding his ability to play and succeed on Sundays. Just note that he's set to become a free agent after the Super Bowl, so his fantasy value will be up in the air until he signs a new contract.

More News
Our Latest Stories