Play

Littleton registered 14 tackles (nine solo) and forced and recovered a fumble during Sunday's 17-12 loss.

The linebacker's sterling season continues to churn on. He's up to 80 tackles (47 solo), 1.5 sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries through nine games, and Littleton should continue to be viewed as a go-to option in all IDP settings.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories