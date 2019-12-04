Rams' Cory Littleton: Tallies sack in win
Littleton notched eight tackles (six solo) and one sack during Sunday's 34-7 win over the Cardinals.
Littleton now has 102 tackles and 2.5 sacks across 12 contests. The 26-year-old is an every-down player in Los Angeles' linebacker corps, and he possesses a safe floor in IDP formats despite not having much upside as a pass rusher. He'll look to record another strong performance against the Seahawks in Week 14.
More News
-
Rams' Cory Littleton: Posts 12-tackle performance•
-
Rams' Cory Littleton: Tackle machine in Week 10 loss•
-
Rams' Cory Littleton: Adds eight more tackles in win•
-
Rams' Cory Littleton: Leads team in tackles•
-
Rams' Cory Littleton: Kept busy in loss•
-
Rams' Cory Littleton: Sensational start to Week 1•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 Rankings: Experts weigh in
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the biggest questions heading into a pivotal Week 14.
-
Week 14 TE Preview: Options emerge
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 14 tight ends, including who...
-
Week 14 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 14 WR Preview: New No. 1s
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 14, including...
-
Best Week 14 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Waivers: Bring it home
With the playoffs here, it's time to identify who can boost your lineup on the road to a championship....