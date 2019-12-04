Littleton notched eight tackles (six solo) and one sack during Sunday's 34-7 win over the Cardinals.

Littleton now has 102 tackles and 2.5 sacks across 12 contests. The 26-year-old is an every-down player in Los Angeles' linebacker corps, and he possesses a safe floor in IDP formats despite not having much upside as a pass rusher. He'll look to record another strong performance against the Seahawks in Week 14.