Rams' Cory Littleton: Tallies two sacks Sunday
Littleton recorded 10 tackles (eight solo), including two sacks, in Sunday's win over the 49ers.
Littleton's sacks were part of a seven-sack effort by the Rams' defense. The two sacks were Littleton's first of the season, though he's been great in run defense and pass coverage thus far this year. Littleton and the Rams will look to stay undefeated as they take on the Packers in Week 8.
