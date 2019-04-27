The Rams selected Allen in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 251st overall.

Allen is an undersized linebacker at 6-foot-1, 232 pounds, but he served as starter in each of his three years at Texas Tech and offers standout quickness if nothing else (10.92 agility score). He projects as a special teams player for now.

