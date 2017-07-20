Orlovsky signed a contract with the Rams on Thursday.

Orlovsky's signing gives the Rams three quarterbacks entering training camp. The 12-year veteran spent the past three seasons backing up Matthew Stafford in Detroit, and he'll now compete with Sean Mannion for the backup slot behind Los Angeles starter Jared Goff.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories