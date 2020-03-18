Rams' Dante Fowler: Heading to Atlanta
Fowler agreed to terms on a three-year, $48 million contract with the Falcons on Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Fowler put together the best season of his career in 2019, notching 58 tackles (40 solo), 11.5 sacks, six defended passes and two forced fumbles. He also translated his only fumble recovery into a touchdown. The 25-year-old's arrival will serve to shore up the most blatant hole in Atlanta's defense, where he stands to serve as the team's top pass rusher. He'll remain a high-upside option in IDP formats that lend a premium to sack production.
