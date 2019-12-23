Rams' Dante Fowler Jr.: Dominant in sack column
Fowler recorded six tackles (five solo), 2.5 sacks, a pass breakup and a forced fumble in Saturday's 34-31 loss to the 49ers.
Fowler was contained to just one tackle and no sacks in Week 6's loss to the 49ers, but he made his presence known as the Rams attempted to play spoiler for the Niners. The 2015 first-round pick now has career highs in both tackles (56) and sacks (11.5) this year.
