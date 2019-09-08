Rams' Dante Fowler Jr.: Flashes big-play ability
Folwer Jr. racked up two sacks and three quarterback hits in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Panthers.
After signing a $14 million contract to stay with the Rams this offseason, Fowler Jr. matched his sack total in 2018 with the team in Week 1. The 2015 first-round pick was never a tackle machine in his career, but continues to demonstrate his pass-rushing ability, and now has 18 career sacks. The 25-year-old could face more resistance in his efforts in Week 2, when he and the Rams take on New Orleans.
