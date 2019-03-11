Rams' Dante Fowler Jr.: Gets $14 million for one year
Fowler is signing a one-year, $14 million contract to stay with the Rams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Odd as it may seem for a 24-year-old pass rusher to accept a one-year contract, the deal makes sense for Fowler if he's confident in his development. He would've been a second- or third-tier pass rusher in the upcoming free agent class, following a 2018 campaign in which he had 30 tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles in 15 regular-season games between Jacksonville and Los Angeles. Given his age and draft status (No. 3 overall in 2015), Fowler is one big season away from landing a long-term deal north of $15 million per year. He's apparently confident that will happen, while the Rams hope to capitalize on his extra motivation even if they don't end up keeping him beyond 2019.
