Fowler recorded three tackles (two solo), a sack and a forced fumble, which he recovered, across 49 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Seahawks.

Fowler delivered one of the games most important plays against the Seahawks, strip-sacking Russell Wilson with only six minutes left in the fourth quarter and the Rams holding a five-point lead. What's may be even more impressive is Fowler's ability to scoop the ball amidst diving lineman, giving the Rams possession at the Seahawks' nine-yard line -- Brandin Cooks would score a touchdown on the very next play. Fowler is seeing a major uptick in snaps with the Rams over the past two games, which will help boost his IDP value for the remainder of the season.

