Rams' Dante Fowler Jr.: Puts it all together in 2019
Fowler Jr. finished the season with 58 tackles (40 solo), 11.5 sacks, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a touchdown.
The third overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft failed to fully live up to expectations through two and a half years with the Jaguars, but Fowler Jr. turned in a breakout campaign in his first full season with the Rams. He'll enter his age-26 season in 2020 and should be considered a strong option in most IDP settings, particularly those rewarding sacks heavily.
