Fowler agreed to re-sign with the Rams on Sunday, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

Despite not getting a franchise tag from the Rams earlier this week, it's clear Fowler had no intentions of leaving Los Angeles, and the deal will become official once free agency officially opens next week. Fowler was acquired by the Rams at the Oct. 30 trade deadline this past season, and while he hasn't yet necessarily lived up to the hype of a No. 3 overall pick, Los Angeles clearly believes in the 24-year-old's potential moving forward.