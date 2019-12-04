Rams' Dante Fowler Jr.: Returns to sack column
Fowler recorded two solo tackles, one sack and two defended passes during Sunday's 34-7 win over the Cardinals.
Fowler now has 7.5 sacks across 12 contests. He only needs one more half-sack to match his career high. The 2015 first-round pick boasts tremendous IDP upside due to his skill as a pass rusher, but his low weekly tackle count lends him a dangerously low floor.
