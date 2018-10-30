Rams' Dante Fowler Jr.: Scooped up by Rams
The Jaguars dealt Fowler to the Rams for a 2019 third-round pick and 2020 fifth-round selection Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The third overall pick in the 2015 draft, Fowler missed his entire rookie season due to a torn ACL. In the meantime, he played in 39 of 40 games, with the sole absence the result of a suspension for an accumulation of off-the-field issues. Overall, he brings 14 career sacks to the Rams, where he likely will enter a pass-rush rotation at left outside linebacker with Samson Ebukam.
More News
-
Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Ready to go•
-
Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Limited at practice Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Posts sack Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Delivers huge strip-sack•
-
Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Suspension lifted•
-
Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr.: Placed on suspended list•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Tate to Eagles: Who benefits?
Golden Tate is a Philadelphia Eagle. Who benefits from this deal in Fantasy?
-
Week 9 Trade Values Chart
The NFL trade deadline has spawned fresh Fantasy Football values for Demaryius Thomas, Golden...
-
Trade Reaction: Thomas, Sutton both win
The Texans' move to acquire the veteran receiver will have big reverberations for Fantasy players....
-
Streaming options for Week 9
Fitzmagic is back, and the QB is the top streamer for Week 9.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9