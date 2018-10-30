The Jaguars dealt Fowler to the Rams for a 2019 third-round pick and 2020 fifth-round selection Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The third overall pick in the 2015 draft, Fowler missed his entire rookie season due to a torn ACL. In the meantime, he played in 39 of 40 games, with the sole absence the result of a suspension for an accumulation of off-the-field issues. Overall, he brings 14 career sacks to the Rams, where he likely will enter a pass-rush rotation at left outside linebacker with Samson Ebukam.