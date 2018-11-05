Rams' Dante Fowler Jr.: Sees extended action Sunday
Fowler recorded one tackle and defensed a pass while playing 44 snaps in Sunday's loss to New Orleans, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Fowler saw his season-high in snaps Sunday, seeing the field on 62 percent of the Rams' defensive plays. He didn't put up great numbers but the uptick in snaps greatly increases his potential value. He'll be an IDP to watch the next few weeks if he continues seeing significant action for the Rams as is expected.
