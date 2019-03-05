Fowler didn't receive a franchise tag from the Rams prior to Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It may have been mentioned as a possibility at one point, but there was never much chance of the Rams paying Fowler approximately $15 million for one season. The No. 3 overall pick from the 2015 draft looked good during the playoffs, but he only has 16 sacks in 47 career regular-season games. Given his age (24) and athleticism, Fowlers shouldn't have too much trouble landing a multi-year deal with significant guaranteed money.

