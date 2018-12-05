Fowler posted five tackles (all solo) and a sack in Sunday's 30-16 win over the Lions.

Fowler's five tackles were his most since joining the Rams via trade. He also added his second sack with his new club, bringing his season total to four. If Fowler continues to see an uptick in playing time, he could become a reliable IDP play to close out the season.

