Fowler posted four tackles (three solo) and 1.5 sacks during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Bengals.

Fowler followed up a three-sack Week 7 performance against the Falcons with another impressive outing. The 25-year-old linebacker has now matched his career high with 32 tackles, and 6.5 sacks puts him in position to eclipse the eight sacks he recorded in 2017.

