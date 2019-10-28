Fowler posted four tackles (three solo) and 1.5 sacks during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Bengals.

Fowler followed up a three-sack Week 7 performance against the Falcons with another impressive outing. The 25-year-old linebacker has now matched his career high with 32 tackles, and 6.5 sacks puts him in position to eclipse the eight sacks he recorded in 2017.