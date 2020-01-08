Rams' Darious Williams: Ends season with starting duties
Williams finished the 2019 season with 15 tackles, four pass breakups and two interceptions over 12 games.
Williams barely played on defense over the first 14 weeks, as he logged 175 of his 221 defensive snaps over the last three weeks since Troy Hill dealt with a fractured thumb. The 26-year-old corner allowed 9.4 yards per target and a touchdown. He's under contract for another season, but when the crew is healthy again, he projects as a special-teams player.
