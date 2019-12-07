Play

Williams (ankle) is absent from the Rams' final injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Williams logged a full workload at Friday's practice, which was enough for the Rams to consider him ready to go Sunday. Barring any setbacks, look for him to resume his usual role providing depth in the team's secondary.

