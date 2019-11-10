Play

Williams (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Steelers.

It's unclear how Williams picked up the injury, but he was force to exit the game in the second quarter. He'll likely get some extra treatment during halftime, but if as long as he's sidelined, look for David Long to see a slight bumped in snaps.

