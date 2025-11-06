Williams (shoulder) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Williams is still working his way back from the shoulder injury that he suffered in Week 7 against the Jaguars and has sidelined him since. The cornerback is trending towards returning to action Sunday against the 49ers, with head coach Sean McVay saying that "the hope and optimism" is that Williams will be active, per Cameron DaSilva of USA Today. Williams will have two more chances to log a full practice before the end of the week and officially leave behind the shoulder issue.