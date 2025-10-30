default-cbs-image
Williams (shoulder) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Williams led Rams cornerbacks in snaps in their last contest before their Week 8 bye at Jacksonville, so it's possible he picked up the shoulder injury outside of game action. Whatever the case, he'll have two more chances to manage a full practice before the Rams release their final practice report of the week Friday.

