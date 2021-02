Williams recorded 44 tackles (37 solo), 14 passes defensed and four interceptions across 16 regular-season games with the Rams in 2020.

Williams managed career-high numbers across the board in 2020, playing 824 defensive snaps as compared to 221 snaps in 2019. His 14 defensed passes (tied for 12th in the NFL) also provided him marginal fantasy utility in IDP leagues. The soon-to-be 28-year-old is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason.