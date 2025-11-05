Rams' Darious Williams: Optimism for Week 10
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rams head coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that "the plan we had in place" is for Williams (shoulder) to return to the lineup Sunday against the 49ers, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.
Williams hasn't played since Week 7 due to a shoulder injury McVay called a "little setback," but it appears the starting cornerback is trending toward a Week 10 return. McVay said "the hope and optimism" is that Williams will suit up on the road against San Francisco on Sunday. With Ahkello Witherspoon (collarbone) on IR and not expected to return until at least December, it will represent a notable boost for Los Angeles' defense if Williams is indeed able to get back on the field.
More News
-
Rams' Darious Williams: Inactive for Week 9•
-
Rams' Darious Williams: Doubtful for Sunday•
-
Rams' Darious Williams: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Rams' Darious Williams: Tallies 45 tackles in 2024•
-
Rams' Darious Williams: Gets first pick of season•
-
Rams' Darious Williams: Secures six tackles in win•