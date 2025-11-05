Rams head coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that "the plan we had in place" is for Williams (shoulder) to return to the lineup Sunday against the 49ers, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Williams hasn't played since Week 7 due to a shoulder injury McVay called a "little setback," but it appears the starting cornerback is trending toward a Week 10 return. McVay said "the hope and optimism" is that Williams will suit up on the road against San Francisco on Sunday. With Ahkello Witherspoon (collarbone) on IR and not expected to return until at least December, it will represent a notable boost for Los Angeles' defense if Williams is indeed able to get back on the field.