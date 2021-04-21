Williams officially signed a one-year restricted free agent tender with the Rams on Wednesday, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.

The Rams placed a first-round tender on Williams this offseason, evidencing their desire to keep him with the team for the upcoming season. Look for Williams to head into next season as a key peace of the secondary, as he's coming off career-highs in interceptions (four), tackles (44) and pass breakups (14) in 2020.