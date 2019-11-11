Rams' Darious Williams: Ruled out Sunday
Williams (ankle) won't return to Sunday's game against the Steelers, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Williams was forced to leave the game in the second quarter, and couldn't give it a go after getting extra treatment during halftime. The UAB product is primarily used on special teams, so his absence likely won't effect the defense.
